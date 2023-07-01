'God Bless You': Formerly Homeless Singers Bring 'America's Got Talent' Host Terry Crews to Tears

“America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews was recently brought to tears after a group of previously homeless men and women belted out a touching performance that led to a standing ovation.

The ensemble, known as the Freedom Singers, took to the stage last week to audition with the song “Under The Bridge.” The group’s personal stories of overcoming homelessness and their vocal chops coalesced to leave the audience — and judges — in tears.

The singers explained their stories before belting out the tune.

“We’re located not far from here in a community called Skid Row … in the heart of downtown Los Angeles, where five people per day die,” said Pete, one of the performers. “Houseless people, for us, freedom singing brings us close together.”

One woman shared her experience of losing everything and ending up on Skid Row, calling the harrowing journey “traumatizing.”

Another member encouraged people in the audience to help the poor and homeless. She said, “When we see someone on the street, I want to encourage you not to look the other way.”

Watch the Freedom Singers share their stories and perform:

The judges quickly reacted to the powerful and dynamic display.

“This was more than just a song,” judge Howie Mandel said. “More than just an audition; it was needed.”

Fellow judge Simon Cowell added, “This was a really special audition.”

But it was Crews’ backstage reaction that captured the most attention, as he praised the Freedom Singers’ vocal abilities and their message — and was visibly emotional.

“I want to thank you,” he said. “I want to thank you so much for what you do for the community, for what you do for so many people. I am completely touched right now, and I just thank you for being here.”

Crews added, “God bless you.”

The music ensemble was unanimously cleared to continue in the “AGT” competition.