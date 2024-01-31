'Gilmore Girls' Star Playing Key Role in Dallas Jenkins' Family Christmas Comedy Later This Year

Actress Lauren Graham has joined the cast of Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company's faith-based holiday theatrical release The Best Christmas Pageant Ever.

In an exclusive report, Deadline said the Parenthood and Gilmore Girls actress will be the family comedy's narrator and will also appear in an on-screen cameo.

The movie is based on the book of the same title by Barbara Robinson. It has sold more than 7 million copies since it was published in 1972.

Production of the film recently wrapped, the outlet reported. Dallas Jenkins, the creator and director of the hit TV series The Chosen, directed the film.

Deadline also reported some of the cast from The Chosen will appear in the movie, including Kirk B.R. Woller, Vanessa Benavente, and Elizabeth Tabish.

Jenkins was finally able to get the rights to The Best Christmas Pageant Ever. He said it only took him 15 years to fulfill this dream.

"I've been preparing for and visualizing this movie for over fifteen years, so it was going to be tough to meet my expectations," Jenkins told Deadline. "But working with incredible actors such as Lauren, who I adore, along with my Chosen cast members and fan favorites Liz, Vanessa, and Kirk, has exceeded my expectations. The whole cast is elevating the material, and I'm overwhelmed working with them."

"We've been huge fans of Lauren's for 25 years and have dreamed of one day working with her. She brings her signature warmth and charm that makes her perfect for this cast," added Kingdom Story Producer Kevin Downes.

As CBN News has reported, Lionsgate and Kingdom Story's more recent movie Jesus Revolution, earned a whopping $52 million in theaters last year. It opened at the box office on Feb. 24, 2023, at the No. 3 spot and remained in the top 10 for several weeks.

The two companies' next feature Ordinary Angels, starring Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson, is set for release on Feb. 23. Unsung Hero, starring for King & Country's Joel Smallbone and Daisy Betts, is scheduled to be released on April 26, according to Deadline.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news.***

The Chosen Season 4 in Theaters Thursday

The news of the completion of production on The Best Christmas Pageant Ever comes as Season 4 of The Chosen hits the big screen on Thursday.

As CBN News reported, for the first time, the entire season will roll out in theaters over the next few weeks.

The first 3 episodes of the new season will be in theaters starting Thursday, followed by episodes 4 through 6 on February 15th. Finally, episodes 7 and 8 will roll out on February 29th.

The Season Four synopsis reads:

"Clashing kingdoms. Rival rulers. The enemies of Jesus close in while His followers struggle to keep up, leaving Him to carry the burden alone. Threatened by the reality of Jesus' growing influence, religious leaders do the unthinkable—ally with their Roman oppressors. As the seeds of betrayal are planted and opposition to Jesus' message turns violent, He's left with no alternative but demand his followers RISE UP."

As all eight episodes of The Chosen's season 4 are released in theaters in February, you can find out more information and how to purchase tickets for The Chosen HERE.