'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Has Been Found Dead, Reports Say

'Friends' star Matthew Perry has been found dead at his Los Angeles home, according to news reports. He was 54.

According to TMZ, Perry died of accidental drowning. Emergency personnel had reportedly been called to his home to respond to a possible cardiac arrest.

Perry had reportedly spent the morning playing pickleball, and his assistant called the police after finding his body at home a few hours later.

DEVELOPING...

Earlier this year, CBN News reported that Perry shocked the world when he opened up about his years-long battle with heavy drugs and alcohol, revealing details about his road to recovery. A heartfelt prayer to God had played a key role in finally freeing him from his addictions.

