Faith-Based Film Reveals Scientific Evidence for Star of Bethlehem: 'God's Word Is True'

A new faith-based film in theaters seeks to explore whether the miraculous events proclaiming the birth and death of Jesus actually happened.

The movie, "God of Heaven and Earth", released in theaters Sunday presents scientific evidence for how the three Wise Men followed the Star of Bethlehem nearly 700 miles to Israel to find Jesus Christ.

"The Wise Men had to feel like the whole universe was moved just for them -- particularly when the star is hanging over Bethlehem," film producer Elliott Wallach of Edify Films told Christian Headlines.

The film investigates the events that culminated in Jupiter "stopping" over Bethlehem on Dec. 25, 2 B.C.

The film says the star described in scripture would have to involve Jupiter and Venus to create the brightest "star" anyone had seen.

"I want people to walk away going, 'God's Word is true,'" Wallach said. "Even if it's something so big and fantastic [as the star], the Bible can handle the scrutiny. … It's one of the most important things I've ever done."

The film also presents compelling evidence surrounding Christ's crucifixion, including the earthquake mentioned in Matthew 27:51-54.

Scientists have found evidence of an earthquake that took place in 33 A.D.

"The only other earthquake prior to that, it's like 32 B.C. and another one like 320 A.D," Wallach said. "If you're going to take the Bible at its word, you have one earthquake to choose from."

Wallach hopes the film reaches people who love science and history, but are skeptical about matters of faith – just like he once was.

"I wanted to know what was true not because I was raised that way, not because it was comfortable, not because it's something that was expected of me – I wanted it to be based on science and facts," he said. "So having a film like this – for somebody else that might be seeking in the same way, it appeals to me more than anything I can say."

The film is the first installment in Thinking Man Film's "Bible Cinema Roadshow," which aims to bring Bible-based films to viewing audiences each month.

