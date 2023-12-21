EXCLUSIVE: Danica McKellar Encourages People to Discover 'Relationship With God' This Christmas

Danica McKellar attends Christmas Con at the New Jersey Expo Center on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Edison, N.J. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Hollywood actress Danica McKellar hopes to see fans encounter and embrace the true power and importance of the Christmas season.

“My wish this year for Christmas for everyone … is that you can feel — and you will feel — the love and the joy that comes from having that relationship with God,” McKellar said in an advent devotional released by Great American Pure Flix.

“The Wonder Years” star said the joy at the heart of that message is “summed up so perfectly” in Philippians 4:5-7.

“I’ve always been a worrier,” McKellar admitted, before sharing the transformational Scriptures.

“It says, ‘Don’t worry about anything. Instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need and thank Him for all He has done … then you will experience God’s peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus,'” she said.

The actress, who stars in the Great American Family’s “A Royal Date for Christmas,” has been open about her embrace of the Christian faith, a conversion that took place after fellow actress Candace Cameron Bure invited her to a Passion play on April 10, 2022.

McKellar’s attendance at that show yielded a life-altering experience, as the Gospel message permeated her heart.

“It just hit me,” she recently told CBN Digital. “Everything hit me. The Holy Spirit came to me. … It was like a wave of love and understanding hit me.”

