Emmy Winner Uses Award Speech to Promote Library Drag Queen Story Hour for Kids

The top of the year signals the start of the entertainment award season and while TV ratings reveal that more and more American viewers are tuning out shows like the Golden Globes, Emmys, and Grammys, it is not stopping Hollywood from turning the stage into a platform promoting a political agenda.

On Monday, RuPaul Andre Charles better known as "Ru Paul" accepted his 29th Emmy for "RuPaul's Drag Race" reality competition and used the spotlight to promote Drag Queen Story Hours for children.

"We have released into the wild hundreds of drag queens and they're beautiful," he shared as he stood on stage with a handful of people dressed in drag. "On behalf of all of them, we thank you. Listen, if a drag queen wants to read you a story at a library, listen to her because knowledge is power and if someone tries to restrict your access to power, they are trying to scare you, so listen to a drag queen!"

"RuPaul's Drag Race" debuted in 2009 and brought the practice into the national spotlight.

It has since moved to local libraries exposing children as young as toddlers to men who grotesquely dress as women, all in the name of LGBTQ tolerance.

Last year, a Colorado health clinic promoted a Drag Queen story hour event featuring adult drag queens performing for children with autism.

In 2019, a registered child sex offender was allowed to read to children at Houston Public Library as part of its Drag Queen Storytime.

And as CBN News reported, at a King County Library in Washington, a drag queen stripped in front of children.

Pro-family advocates seeking to protect children from inappropriate entertainment are often vilified and called transphobic or homophobic.

"We know that bullies are incompetent at solving real issues," RuPaul said in an Instagram reel in response to legislative efforts to restrict the targeting of little children by drag queens. "They look for easy targets so they can give the impression of being effective. They think our love, our light, our laughter, and our joy are signs of weakness. But they're wrong because that is our strength."

Social media influencer Oli London — who briefly lived his life as a transgender woman before giving his life to Jesus and detransitioning — called out RuPaul after the 75th Emmy Awards show.

"Paul is arguably the biggest promoter of drag queen culture being pushed on kids with his show Drag Race," he wrote on X.

And he recently told Sky News Australia a drag show is adult entertainment designed for the nightclub, but is being used to confuse young people.

And he recently told Sky News Australia a drag show is adult entertainment designed for the nightclub, but is being used to confuse young people.

"These are kids being exposed to gender ideology and sexual acts," he shared. "Of course, we have popular shows like RuPaul's Drag Race making [gender transitioning] trendy and cool...these people are being influenced by what they see and consume online."