Cuba Gooding, Jr.'s Role in 'The Firing Squad' Strengthens His Faith in God

The film "The Firing Squad" tells the true story of three men on death row who find hope in Jesus Christ. Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr. plays one of them – a convicted murderer. And Gooding tells CBN News the role helped him to find his voice and hope in some very dark times.

He shared, "It's funny because you get to a certain age and you start to reflect. I hit 50 six years ago, so I am 56. You look back and you learn from all of the good and the bad."

Cuba Gooding, Jr. has had his share of dark moments in recent years. He's seen a series of accusations, arrests, lawsuits, plea deals, and settlements. But he has a personal path to rise above the adversity.

"I wake up every morning and I say, 'Thine will be done,' along with several other prayers. But, I know that God put me here, with the instrument He gave me to show through emotion. The favorite movies that I do are always the real life characters. From Master Chief Carl Brashear to Dorie Miller in 'Pearl Harbor,' to Ben Carson in 'Gifted Hands.'"



"But, He's also given me the ability to tell the truth in the darker characters, like OJ Simpson in 'The People Verses OJ Simpson.' Nickie Barnes in 'American Gangster.' So, I have to know that I am here to express truth. You see headlines. You see things that aren't truthful. It hurts. But I know that God has a plan for me. As long as I stay on His journey and I pray His will is done, then I am fine. I can't worry about the other stuff."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Cuba's latest film is also helping him focus on the good part of his journey in life. It's called "The Firing Squad" and it's based on the true story of three American men who find Jesus while on death row in a foreign prison.

"Tim Chey wrote, produced, and directed this movie. Tim Chey also produced a movie I did called, 'Freedom.' We shot that movie and at the end of it, Tim and I had a connection and he said I am doing this new movie and it's going to be a bit, but when I get it, I am going to send it to you. I said, send me anything. Thirteen years later, he sends me this."

"He (Tim) said, it's the true story of these three Americans who find each other in an Indonesian prison and they've been sentenced to death by firing squad. And I want you to play one of these prisoners. I read it and I wept and wept at the end of it. And I called him and I said, you're asking me to sing 'Amazing Grace' at the end of this movie, like you did in 'Freedom.' He said, 'yes.'"

His father Cuba Gooding, Sr. was the lead singer in the 1970s R&B group called The Main Ingredient.

"My father passed away in 2017. My dad always said, 'You're the actor, I am the singer. You can't sing. You act and I sing.' And then when he passed away... literally."

But soon after his father's death he found himself in roles that required singing.

"They called me to star on the London Stage of the production, 'Chicago, The Musical' to play Billy Flynn. And the first thing I said was, 'I can't sing.' And they said, 'It's more talking, but we will get you a vocal coach.' Then I stepped on that stage and my father's voice came out of me. And I thought it was for that production, and then Tim calls. And I am telling you when I read that end scene, it just opened emotion in me."

The film changed him in a profound way spiritually.

"It uncloaked again a renowned faith I have in God and the walk I have with Him. And it announced to the world don't forget who this kid is and where he is from."

"It's one thing to say that you believe in God and say that you walk in faith. But, it is another thing to remind people exactly where my joy comes from. My mom said to me in the darkest time, she said son never let them take your joy. And that is the one thing that I insist on, as crazy as things get, I just got to keep smiling, because this is who I am."

"The Firing Squad" will be in theaters nationwide starting Friday, August 2nd.



