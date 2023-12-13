'The Chosen' Christmas Special 'Holy Night' Now in Theaters, Coming Soon to Streaming

The Chosen, one of the most popular streaming television series, has released its third Christmas special titled Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night which is now being screened in theaters nationwide.

According to Fathom Events, Holy Night will be shown in theaters through Sunday, Dec. 17.

The distributor's synopsis of the Christmas special reads:

A young mother labeled impure. A shepherd boy considered "unclean." Experience Jesus' birth through their eyes as CHRISTMAS WITH THE CHOSEN: HOLY NIGHT blends The Messengers and The Shepherd into one special remastered and re-scored story. Plus, a never-before-seen performance from Andrea and Matteo Bocelli highlights seven musical performances and two beautiful new monologues.

Although streaming dates for Holy Night have not been announced, the official Facebook page of The Chosen has replied to its followers, saying the special will also be available on the app in time for Christmas.

Deseret News reports the Christmas special features a part of the series' history. Part of the movie contains the pilot episode titled The Shepherd which led to the development of The Chosen as a series. It has been edited together with a previous Christmas special The Messengers that became a box office hit.

Two monologues have also been added, along with a rendition of O Holy Night sung in French by Andrea and Mateo Bocelli, according to the outlet.

In a post to Instagram last month, Dallas Jenkins, the series creator, producer, and director, explained how the initial film he made was only intended to be shown to his church on Christmas Eve but ultimately grew into something embraced by fans around the world.

"Over six years ago I made a little short film on my friend's farm in Illinois. Entitled The Shepherd, it was about the birth of Christ from the perspective of the shepherds, and it was only intended for my church's Christmas Eve service," Jenkins said.

"It ultimately ended up launching The Chosen. A few years later, with many more resources, we did The Messengers, a special episode about the birth of Christ from the perspective of Mary and Joseph," he explained.

"This year I had an interesting idea…what if we combined the two? I didn't think it would work great, but it might be an interesting experiment. When Amanda and I saw the first rough cut, we were so moved…it does work, and the nativity story took on even more relevance," The Chosen's creator said.

"We decided to take your favorite music performances from the first two specials to create an ultimate Christmas special. And guess what? The amazing Andrea Bocelli performed 'O Holy Night' exclusively for the special," Jenkins continued.

Tickets for Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night are available at Fathom Events.

Watch the official trailer for 'Christmas with The Chosen: Holy Night' below:

All Episodes of The Chosen's Upcoming Season to be Screened in Theaters Beginning Feb. 1

As CBN News reported in October, all eight episodes of The Chosen's season 4 will be released in theaters beginning on Feb. 1 before they begin streaming online.

Episodes 1 through 3 will be released on Feb. 1, episodes 4 through 6 will follow starting on Feb. 15, and 7 and 8 will come out on Feb. 29, according to Deseret News.

After its theatrical run, The Chosen Season 4 will be available across several streaming platforms.

The producers have also released an official teaser trailer for Season 4.

Watch The Entire Series for Free

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen tries to read between the lines in depicting the ministry of Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie), telling the Gospel story through the eyes of the people who encounter Him. The series is the largest crowdfunded television project in history and has continued to climb to new heights of success.

Episodes of The Chosen have been streamed more than 500 million times and the series has now been seen by more than 108 million people since Season 1 premiered.

The series is available to watch for free on The Chosen App or the Angel Studios App. It's also available on popular streaming services including Peacock, Apple TV, fubo TV, Google Play, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

In addition, the first three seasons of The Chosen began airing on broadcast TV for the first time on July 16 on the CW Network. The series will continue airing on the CW every Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern/6:00 p.m. Mountain Time through Christmas Eve, Sunday, Dec. 23.