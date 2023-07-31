'Back to the Future', 'High School Musical' Actors Star in New Movie with Positive Summer Camp Lessons

The right summer camp can be a transformative experience. And that's a lesson learned in the new movie Camp Hideout.

CBN News has an exclusive look at the soon-to-be-released film from Called Higher Studios, the first Christian fan-owned movie-making company.

The funny, family-friendly film is grounded in rich stories of friendship, belonging, and the transformative power of the camping experience.

At the center of the summer tale is Noah, a teen in foster care who keeps getting in trouble. He opts to go to summer camp, instead of juvenile hall. He arrives at the camp on a journey that introduces him to several people who will change the course of his life.

The film stars Ethan Drew as Noah, along with Corbin Bleu from High School Musical, Amanda Leighton from This Is Us, and Christopher Lloyd from Back to the Future.

Producer Jason Brown shared his mission for the film.

"I'm always looking for stories my family can enjoy together," Brown said. "Noah's story of a kid searching for belonging and the power of friendship are lessons I aim to inspire in my own kids, and are what I've made as my mission in production."

Camp Hideout is for families and audiences of all ages. It premieres in theaters nationwide starting Sept. 15.

ABOVE: Watch the trailer for Camp Hideout.