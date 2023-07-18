'Already Receiving His Reward': Christian Media Trailblazer Stu Epperson Sr. Remembered

The co-founder and chairman emeritus of the Salem Media Group, Stuart Epperson Sr., has died leaving behind an incredible legacy of service in the broadcasting field.

The Christian media pioneer was 86 years old.

Stu and his brother brother-in-law, Edward Atsinger, founded what was originally called Salem Communications in 1986 and expanded its influence with Christian and politically conservative News Talk formatted radio stations and media platforms nationwide.

As a longtime leader in Christian radio, Epperson ministered to millions. He was also a former member of the board of directors of the National Religious Broadcasters Association.

For over a decade, Epperson served on the NRB Executive Committee and Board of Directors and was a member of the NRB President's Council for many years. Epperson also played a key role in the establishment of NRBTV and served for seventeen years as NRBTV's chairman.

In 2009, Epperson was inducted into the NRB Hall of Fame.

"Stu's contributions to the field of Christian broadcasting cannot be overstated," said NRB President and CEO Troy A. Miller. "He touched countless lives with his unwavering commitment to Christian communications excellence and using the airwaves to advance the truth. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and the Salem Media family at this time."

In 2005, Time Magazine named him one of the 25 most influential evangelicals in America.

Tributes poured in on social media honoring his work as a trailblazer in the industry.

Blaze TV Host Steve Deace tweeted "An absolute giant in Christian/conservative broadcasting. Even more so, a true gentleman. He's one of those that I will be eternally grateful for my career. He even wrote a letter of recommendation for the company he founded to take a chance on me, and give me a shot in national syndication. Big Stu was as first-class as it gets. He lived a long and wonderful life."

"Anyone lucky enough to know Stu received a great blessing," tweeted media personality Mike Gallagher. "Stuart definitely fought the good fight. And did it well."

"Praising God for the life and legacy of Mr. Stu Epperson Sr.," wrote another user.

Epperson devoted himself to numerous charitable and humanitarian endeavors through the Winston-Salem Rescue Mission, Salem Pregnancy Care Center, the Christian Association of Youth Mentoring, and other ministries.

Salem Media Group Executive Chairman Ed Atsinger shared, "Stuart will be greatly missed by many. I will miss him, but I take comfort in realizing that he is already receiving his reward for a life well-lived. A life that personifies the words of the Apostle Paul in 2 Timothy 4:7-8: 'I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. Now there Is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day and not only to me, but also to all who have longed for his appearing.'"

Epperson is survived by his wife, Nancy, his four children, daughters Kristy, Karen, and Kathy, and son Stuart Jr. and by 21 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and 2 more on the way, as well as a sister, Mary Lee King.

