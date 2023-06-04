After 'Duck Dynasty' Shocked Hollywood, Willie and Korie Robertson Ramp Up Effort to Spread 'Light in Darkness'

“Duck Dynasty” stars Willie and Korie Robertson are continuing to inspire fans and audiences with a new musical that tells the Gospel story in a powerful and innovative way.

Willie told CBN’s Faithwire he was working on a book not long ago about sharing the Christian faith with others and found himself stuck. As he worked through the manuscript, he received a text message.

“I get a text from the director of this musical, ‘His Story,’ and I didn’t know anything about it,” he said. “And it was one of the songs, and I was just blown away.”

Willie quickly realized the musical was a unique way of spreading the Gospel — and his mind immediately opened to the possibilities.

“It was like I was hearing God saying, ‘There’s other ways to get the Gospel out,'” he said. “[I] told Korie about it, and I was hoping she shared in my enthusiasm.”

Korie, too, was moved by what she heard, noting her husband had “tears in his eyes” — something that led her to conclude there was something profoundly special about the project.

The production so moved the “Duck Dynasty” stars once they had a chance to see it that they reached out to inquire about getting involved.

Soon, they were signed on as producers, and the rest is history.

Watch the couple share their journey to Hollywood — and to spreading the Gospel through entertainment:

The Robertsons are no strangers to Hollywood projects. After striking gold with their A&E reality show, they’ve participated in other entertainment endeavors, with “The Blind,” a new film about their family, coming later this year.

Korie said the “Duck Dynasty” experience showed the couple the important role TV, movies, and other related projects play in culture.

“The scales kind of came off of our eyes, and we realized, ‘Entertainment is really shaping our culture for good or for bad,'” she said. “We just saw the impact of ‘Duck Dynasty’ and how people would come up with tears in their eyes and say, ‘Because of your show, our family is going to church now’ or ‘Because of your show, we pray together as a family’ — ‘Your show has saved our marriage.'”

Korie said the comedic antics — and true heart — presented on “Duck Dynasty” impacted people in “really powerful ways.” Willie said being part of such a massively popular show and movement was “crazy” and exhilarating.

“It was insane,” he said. “There’s no playbook for that … it was really fast, but it, I think, forged us and got us ready for even more things and different things.”

All of this has led Willie and Korie to look for ways to provide other forms of entertainment to the masses. Rather than being in front of the camera, he said they’re looking for projects they can usher in on the back end, helping to bring others’ ideas alive.

In the end, they’re hoping more Christians dive into the space to help shape culture in a positive way.

“We need more believers. We’re called to be the light of the world,” Korie said. “For some reason, a lot of times Christians are kind of scared of Hollywood.”

“His Story: The Musical” is the couple’s latest effort to bring faith into the entertainment space, with the live production currently on stage at The Broadway Tent at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas (get tickets here). The show is described as a “contemporary pop musical based on the life of Jesus.”

Willie and Jorie have also been moving into podcasting and unscripted television through their production company, Tread Lively. They’re on a mission to focus on truth, love, and Scripture.

“We just decided we can either sit and complain about all the negativity that we see, or we could try to offer light and better solutions and other entertainment,” Willie said. “Which, I think [that’s what] ‘Duck Dynasty’ was … At the time, it was a little light amongst a lot of darkness.”

Find out more about “His Story” here.