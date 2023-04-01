Actor Mark Wahlberg Reveals Why He Moved Family Out of Hollywood: 'It's Really Giving the Kids a Chance to Thrive'

Hollywood A-lister Mark Wahlberg is speaking out about the impact of moving his family out of Tinseltown, noting his kids have “thrived” since the family’s exit last year.

“It’s really giving the kids a chance to thrive,” Wahlberg told Fox News of his Nevada relocation.

Despite what some might believe about Las Vegas, the “Father Stu” star said the area to which his family moved has a great deal of focus on community and uplifting values.

“It just has the best of both worlds,” Wahlberg said. “I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there’s a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community.”

While the actor said he hopes to build a studio in Las Vegas and “create lots of jobs,” the move was most rooted in helping his kids have opportunities to “pursue their goals and dreams.”

“My daughter’s an equestrian. My son’s a golfer,” Wahlberg said. “My oldest daughter, now she’s off to college. My son’s a junior.”

He added, “The kids are really happy, and it’s all about them.”

As CBN’s Faithwire has reported over the years, Wahlberg is no stranger to speaking out about faith and family. The Catholic actor has repeatedly encouraged fans to pray.

“I’ve been getting a lot of messages from people who have been praying every day and finding peace,” he said last year in an Instagram video promoting a Catholic prayer app. “And especially sending wonderful messages about doing the rosary with me on the Hallow app.”

Wahlberg has also said he starts each day with prayer and the Bible.

“Even with my faith, I don’t force it on [my kids]. But they know that dad can’t start the day without being in prayer, can’t start the day without reading my Scripture or going to Mass,” he told NBC’s “Today.” “And hopefully, instead of forcing that on them, they’ll say, ‘Well, if it works for dad, maybe it’ll work for us,’ and they’ll kind of gravitate toward it on their own.”

See more of what Wahlberg told CBN’s Faithwire about the importance of grace.