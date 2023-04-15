Actor Jesse Metcalfe on His Growing Faith: God Is 'What's Missing From Most People's Lives'

Actor Jesse Metcalfe said he’s building a “much stronger connection” to his faith as he’s getting older — and recently argued belief is an essential factor missing from most people’s lives today.

“I have a much stronger connection to my faith as I’ve gotten older,” the “God’s Not Dead 2” star told CBN’s Faithwire. “I don’t know if it’s because, over time, life just humbles us all when we need to look to something bigger than … our problems on this earth.”

Metcalfe continued, “But I believe having a spiritual connection to a higher power is what is missing from most people’s lives.”

The actor stars in the new feature film, “On a Wing and a Prayer,” streaming now on Prime.

The movie tells the “extraordinary true story of faith and survival,” focusing on one man’s journey to safely land an airplane to “save his entire family from insurmountable danger after their pilot dies unexpectedly mid-flight.”

Metcalfe said it’s amazing to be part of bringing a true story to life, adding there’s a “lot more responsibility” when portraying a real-life person.

“Sometimes, life is stranger than fiction,” he said. “[It’s] a pretty remarkable story.”

Metcalfe believes some powerful lessons are at the center of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” calling it a “story about redemption.”

“But it’s also about … having faith in yourself,” he said. “Ordinary people can do extraordinary things when you know life is on the line.”

As for the faith and family-friendly movie genre more broadly, Metcalfe said he loves seeing the arena “thriving,” adding he believes we need such inspirational content now “more than ever.”

Metcalfe has been open about his faith, which he discovered years ago while achieving sobriety through Alcoholics Anonymous. He’s also been open about overcoming addiction and said being candid about one’s life struggles is important.

“Life is so much easier when you are authentically yourself and when you’re honest,” he said. “We overcomplicate things.”

“[Faith is] really important to me,” Metcalfe said in 2016. “I really discovered a connection with a higher power and with God as I understand him probably five years ago when I got sober through the 12 steps of Alcoholics Anonymous.”

The actor said sharing his story could be a source of inspiration for others who also face roadblocks.

“I think people need to see people that they look up to or people that they believe are in powerful positions be honest about the challenges that they’re going through,” Metcalfe said. “I think that empowers others.”

Watch “On a Wing and a Prayer” on Prime today.