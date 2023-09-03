'Spiritual Hunger': Nick Hall Reveals Historic 'Moments of Revival' Breaking Through Cultural Chaos

Evangelist Nick Hall is on a mission to equip the next generation to share the Gospel.

Hall, founder of Pulse, is on the frontlines of the digital evangelism explosion, reaching millions of people with biblical truth through online and in-person events.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

And with countless mass baptisms and historic spiritual moments unfolding across America in recent months, Hall offered an interesting response when asked if he believes revival is upon us.

“The question and the conversations that have started over this year — that really started with [the] Asbury [outpouring] — I guess I would answer it and take a step back and say, how awesome is it that we’re having the conversation, right?” he said. “How awesome is it that there are things happening that are hard to explain, and we’re having to distinguish: is this a work of man, or a work of God?”

Hall said he’s thankful to be “in a time in history” when “moments of revival,” and conversations about spiritual resurgences are unfolding.

“I do think that there is an increase of spiritual activity right now,” Hall said. “I think a lot of it, you could easily call it revival. I wouldn’t argue with you.”

This “spiritual hunger” comes at the same time culture and society are in a chaotic state, with morality waning and biblical values no longer revered or practiced as rampantly in the mainstream. Yet, it seems there’s a deeper quest percolating in many hearts for something more.

“I think people are fed up with the status quo,” Hall said, noting this is happening despite the horrors of human trafficking, political dysfunction, and other issues. “And I’m thankful that many people are turning to Jesus.”

Watch Hall discuss revival and more:

According to Hall, all of this seems to drive more people toward a “supernatural solution rather than a human one.” And he believes this quest will only intensify.

“I think these things will become more and more frequent,” Hall said. “Simultaneously, there will continue to be more chaos.”

To prepare young people for the messy culture, Hall and his Pulse team are offering a fascinating discipleship and training program called Pulse 100. It’s an effort they started a few years ago, with the third wave about to kick off.

“It’s a training program for young evangelists,” Hall explained. “We call it the Pulse 100 … we’re looking for a hundred who are wanting to live their lives for Jesus, and share the Gospel, and reach a generation that’s hurting and lost.”

Pulse 100 mainly targets 18- to 29-year-old participants, offering them a community, coaching, a curriculum, and events over nine months to help equip them in their faith and share the Bible with others.

It’s a program for young adults from all walks of life.

“We want them to feel commissioned and sent into this broken world with the light of the Gospel,” Hall said.

Aug. 31 is the deadline to apply to participate in Pulse 100; the details are on the ministry’s website.

“We want men and women of character and of sound doctrine preaching the truth of the Gospel,” Hall added.

Find out more about Pulse 100 here.