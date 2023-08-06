Next Christian Hollywood Blockbuster? Harrowing, Real-Life for KING + COUNTRY Movie Set to Hit Theaters Next Year

The siblings and family behind Christian band for KING + COUNTRY and singer Rebecca St. James are gearing up to be the subject of a new biopic detailing their journey to America and path to fame.

“Unsung Hero,” an upcoming movie from Lionsgate and Kingdom Story Company, will release in theaters nationwide April 26, 2024, and will detail how St. James, her brothers, Joel and Luke Smallbone (for KING + COUNTRY), and their parents and siblings made their way into the entertainment realm.

But far beyond a mere story about music, “Unsung Hero” — Joel Smallbone’s directorial debut — will detail their struggles, tough decisions, and the remarkable faith it took to start a new life in America.

“When David Smallbone’s successful music company collapses, he moves his family from Down Under to the States, searching for a brighter future,” an official synopsis reads. “With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David and his pregnant wife Helen set out to rebuild their lives.”

“Unsung Hero,” which stars Joel Smallbone (David), Daisy Betts (Helen), Candace Cameron Bure, Kirrilee Berger, Jonathan Jackson, Lucas Black, Terry O’Quinn, and Hillary Scott, offers a powerful look at how reliance on God guided the family toward their destiny.

“Helen’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs,” the synopsis continues. “With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realize the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in Inspirational Music history: five-time Grammy Award-winning artists for KING + COUNTRY and Rebecca St. James.”

Last year, Helen Smallbone joined “The Prodigal Stories Podcast” to tell her family’s harrowing overcomer story. She shared that God guided her after the family came to America with absolutely nothing and catapulted them onto national and international stages.

“America was sort of the land of opportunity,” Smallbone said, noting their experience in the U.S. was a culture shock. “At this point, we were living hand to mouth. We knew we had nothing much behind us, financially. We had no family anymore, minimal friends, work acquaintances, but that was about it.”

But through faith and perseverance, the family sustained itself and found massive success. Smallbone said she knows great responsibility comes along with the family’s public ministry and work.

“There is a great responsibility under God that you honor God and finish strong,” she said of the platforms her children have. “And that has been spoken about within the home to everybody.”

Listen to Smallbone tell her family’s story:

It’s a tale Smallbone also documented in her 2022 book, “Behind the Lights: The Extraordinary Adventure of a Mum and Her Family.”

Be sure to stay tuned for more updates on “Unsung Hero” as we move closer to release.