Millions Flee Increasing Military Violence in Myanmar, Christians Stand in Gap to Give Hope

As many as 100 people, including many children, were killed recently when Myanmar's military used airstrikes to attack the village of Sagaing where an armed resistance group was having a ceremony.

Two years since the military took power in Myanmar, violence has grown to counter widespread armed struggle against its rule. Attacks range from airstrikes on villages to arresting and even killing those calling for democracy, including civilian members of the Civil Disobedience Movement.

As a high-ranking civil servant in Myanmar, Ko Myo was living a comfortable life with his family. That all changed when the military rulers began targeting him along with thousands of others in the Civil Disobedience Movement. This forced him and his family to flee to neighboring Thailand.

As he spoke with CBN News in an undisclosed location, he also requested to hide his identity for security reasons. He said, "We can get arrested and killed in Myanmar. My colleagues got caught by the military. Some were killed and some are in prison. We are safe here from the military but I have no work here. We rely on the food rations from different organizations. I worry for the future of our children."

His wife "Mazar" became emotional about living with their two sons in a country where they must hide because Thailand refuses to accept refugees from Myanmar.

Mazar was in tears when she shared, "It's so painful to leave everything, our house, our family, and our livelihood in exchange for our safety. We don't know what our future will be but I can trust God."

As a Christian, Mazar says she has reason to be thankful because their situation has led her Buddhist husband to go with her to church. She continued on saying, "This is where I draw strength and hope. I believe in Psalm 91 that says God will save us from all dangers."



Myanmar refugees (Photo courtesy: Screenshots from Free Burma Rangers)

After enjoying democracy when Myanmar opened to the world in 2010, the people here are now disillusioned and suffering, especially the younger generations. Many feel they have no choice but to fight the military rule with firearms like a group of women we interviewed who fled Myanmar and are training under the People's Defense Force (PDF).

The PDF is the armed wing that was formed by civilians with the mission to defend and protect lives, properties and livelihoods of the people of Myanmar from the abuses of the military government. Their true identities are hidden for security purposes.

One of them told us, "We are ready to sacrifice our lives for democracy and the future generation. I was giving water to the protesters and the military saw me and chased me. The military kill the masses in the streets and this is why to fight by peaceful protest is not the way. We need to fight with weapons because they will kill us anyway."

The worsening situation in their country has led these women to put their lives on the line for freedom. As another member of the PDF said, "My dream is not for myself but for my country to get back democracy. Without democracy my dream is meaningless. If we get democracy, others can dream with me for better things in the future."

According to the United Nations Human Rights Council, this conflict has forced more than 1.6 million people from their homes in Myanmar with 17 and a half million needing humanitarian assistance.



Myanmar refugees (Photo courtesy: Screenshots from Free Burma Rangers)

What's worse is that the junta has prevented international humanitarian groups from delivering aid to areas that desperately need it. This is where Christian organizations like Free Burma Rangers stand in the gap.

Free Burma Rangers Coordinator for Volunteers, James Gonzales, explained, "When organizations who want to help are unable to go to the danger zone, we believe God has called us to go and help in that setting. We bring medicines, school supplies, trained medical professionals. For many of them hope is lost. We want to remind them Jesus still sits on His throne. If they follow Him, He will sustain them through this life and on to the next."

CBN-trained missionaries are also helping victims of the conflict by providing shelter to children whose parents are fighting in Myanmar. While under their care, they receive free education and learn about God and His love for them.

After their interview, the group invited members from the People's Defense Force to experience a prayer meeting for the first time. The missionaries are praying the experience will create in these young soldiers a lasting memory of the true peace and freedom that God alone can give.