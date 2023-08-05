'He's a Miracle': Grandparents of Little Boy Shot 6 Times Say His Survival Is Evidence of God

The grandparents of a 10-year-old boy who was shot six times and survived believe his remarkable progress is evidence of “God and miracles.”

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Cody John Olson was allegedly shot July 4 outside his great-grandmother’s home in Denton, Texas, by his mother’s ex-boyfriend, Travis Rollins, KXAS-TV reported.

Michael and Vickie Cross, Olson’s grandparents, have spoken to media almost a month after the near-fatal ordeal, telling one outlet their grandson is making progress.

He can now open an eye, move his arm, give a thumbs up, and conduct other remarkable actions. Still, Olson reportedly has a long road ahead of him and could spend a year in the hospital.

“I’ve reassured him, ‘Gigi knows you’re in there, and we know you understand this, and we’re going to protect you, and you’re going to get better,'” Vickie Olson told KXAS-TV.

The grandparents are calling their grandson, who has not yet spoken but has shed tears, a “miracle.” The grandparents are also explicitly crediting God with the remarkable fact he’s alive.

“And by the Grace of God, he’s still here,” Vickie Olson said. “Like Michael said, if this doesn’t move you to believe in God and miracles, I don’t know what will.”

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help the child and his family.

“If you only knew how many surgeries Cody John has already had, and how many more he will need, and that’s not even taking into account all of the physical, mental, and emotional rehabilitation he will have to go through for several years,” Michael Cross wrote in the description. “And it’s all because of a deadly monster who shot our grandson 6 times to this innocent child’s little body!”

Rollins is in jail on a $1.2 million bond and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Continue to pray for Olson and his family as the little boy fights the odds and heals.