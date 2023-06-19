'The Heart of the Ministry': How CBN Was Founded on the Power of Prayer

Memorial services will be held today for CBN founder Pat Robertson at Shaw Chapel on the Regent University campus. He passed away on June 8th at the age of 93.

Faithful and fervent prayer has shaped CBN's ministry and remains at the heart of everything we do.

Dr. Pat Robertson believed every great work of God is preceded by prayer, and the life-changing blessings that result from it are beyond description. He wanted the share with the world – that prayer is powerful.

For more than 60 years, Dr. Robertson poured his heart out on live television on the 700 Club, boldly praying for the world. His prayer life caught the attention of the public with words of knowledge that led to healing and revival that sparked during CBN's telethon ministry.

"Lord, we come to you, and we know that you're able to do exceedingly abundantly more than we ask or think," Dr. Robertson prayed.

Many of those prayers are answered and shared behind the scenes via telephone and other digital means in the CBN Prayer Center, which started in 1974. In addition to scripture-based prayer, the center offers spiritual resources, comfort, and encouragement.

"We basically see ourselves as the heart of the ministry," said Richard Spangler, with the Prayer Center. "We pray 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. We have people on the phones, even on Christmas day – we get a lot of calls Christmas day."

Spangler, a prayer counselor for 20 years, speaks of leading thousands to Christ and even witnessing miracles on the job after Pat prayed for healing on behalf of others.

"And the phones would light up – people would call in saying, 'I just got healed!'" said Spangler.

For more information on the life and ministry of Pat Robertson, please visit CBN.com/Pat. To watch his biblical teachings and learn about the God he loved and served, visit CBNfamily.com.

Today, prayer counselors also work remotely worldwide with more than a million calls answered each year in the U.S. alone.

"We want souls for the kingdom, 'take as many as we can' – Pat says," explained veteran phone counselor, Linda Lombard.

Lombard remembers Pat as a humble man who loved to laugh – always gracious when people called-in and asked to speak with him directly.

"Every time we had a meeting – he wanted to hear from us too about what God was saying," said Lombard. "He would give room for that. But also at the fact that if you listen you learn, and then you can give. Because not everyone can get to Pat – (I'd tell them) 'I have the same Holy Spirit.' But I loved him. I feel like he's family. I miss him already."

As for the future, CBN continues to grow with an impressive call volume. Unfortunately, that includes callers with suicidal thoughts, which have increased since the pandemic. The Prayer Center works with the national suicide hotline to help in those situations. With so much responsibility and need pouring in, CBN's prayer ministry is getting ready to meet the challenge.

"I believe in the scripture that says, what walked in the father, runs in the son," said Spangler. "Somebody told me we better get our track shoes on when Gordon gets fully set because things are going to be happening fast because God's moving fast."