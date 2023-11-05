Ex-Warlock Was 'Magnet to Evil,' Satan Until Jesus Broke Through: 'I Was Literally Working for the Devil'

Richard Lorenzo Jr. is a Christian pastor — but that wasn’t always the case.

The ex-warlock was at one time embroiled in the occult, engaging in evil and encouraging others to do the same. But all that changed when he accepted Jesus in 2019.

“I definitely was possessed,” he recently told CBN Digital. “I was hearing voices — I was literally hearing voices.”

Lorenzo’s journey into the abyss started like so many others. He found himself with worldly goals quickly getting checked off his personal list. From money to travel and women, he had “everything” he wanted — but it simply wasn’t enough.

“I was still empty inside, so that question would run through my mind constantly: What’s the purpose of life?” he said. “What are we doing here?”

Lorenzo eventually dove deep into selling drugs, but when a massive drug package went missing, he became obsessed with finding out who took it. That’s when he turned to an unexpected source to try and discover the answer: a voodoo priest.

In fact, Lorenzo went all the way to Haiti to meet with the occultist.

“I got back to America [and] that’s when things went crazy,” he said.

Lorenzo said his emotions intensified and he ended up on a “crazy path.” Watch him tell his story of chaos and transformation:

Soon, he was so enthralled with evil that he forgot about the package and became obsessed with supernaturalism. The subsequent journey led him into the bowels of the occult, diving so deep into the abyss he gave up everything to study such practices.

“I went to more voodoo priests in L.A., and psychics, and mediums,” Lorenzo said, explaining the descent. “I know I was possessed. … I used to believe that the things I was doing were right.”

He continued, “I used to believe … abortion is right. … I would convince people about abortion, convince people to get drunk, to cheat on their wives. I was literally working for the devil.”

But all of that changed when he found Jesus.

Watch Lorenzo share the incredible journey to faith and the pastorate by watching the video above.