EDITORIAL: Is the Titanic Sub Disaster a Prophetic Alert to Our World Today?

THE HEADLINE

The U.S. Coast Guard is now leading an investigation into the OceanGate submarine implosion. Just over a week ago, the Titan submersible imploded while taking five people down to the wreckage of the Titanic. All died. Now the Coast Guard is leading a team of investigators from Canada, France, and the U.K. to figure out what went wrong.

Beyond the natural world, is there also a spiritual message beyond the headlines? The Bible makes it clear that God speaks in a variety of ways, using some people to understand or convey some of these spiritual or supernatural messages.

Joel 2:28 tells us, "And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions."

CHRISTIAN COMMENTARY

I was restless, and could not sleep as the Spirit of the Lord woke me up to talk about the OceanGate submarine vessel when it went missing.

When things such as this happen, we should be going to God and saying, "God what is trying to tell us prophetically? What are you speaking? And what is it that you want us to know?"

There are things that are happening in the world that have significant prophetic implications and we need to pay attention so the church can be aware and know how to deal with it. There are things happening in the demonic realm just as there are things happening in the heavens and we should be on alert. Do not be ignorant to the devices of Satan, the Kingdom of darkness is trying to move rapidly, we need to deal with some issues and tackle them immediately.

God spoke to me and said you take care of my business, and I will take care of you. We must be obedient to the Lord because we're here to execute God's plans on the earth; we're here to release what is being released in heaven, we're here to bind what God wants bound and loose what God wants loosed.

I've been praying hard that we as believers would come into alignment with what's going on in heaven so that we can release what God wants to do here on the earth, and the missing submarine crisis is prophetic as there is a battle for everyone's life as time is running out in our world. The submarine was said to be in a dark place and the crew was running out of time and oxygen. We are not just dealing with a natural crisis but a spiritual crisis as the ocean, sea, and water can prophetically speak of demonic marine spirits. (See Revelation 13:1)

The church too often teaches and wants to provide us with knowledge, often dismissing the warfare of dealing with principalities and powers. But we can no longer dismiss or run away from the reality of spiritual warfare because the enemy is not going to cease – he is relentless in his pursuit to destroy the church, the body of Christ. The anointing that's in my life is to release what God is really saying in the earth and release what God wants us to know.

We can't just be busy having church or we will have incidents such as what happened when prayer was taken out of school – we were asleep in the church. Today we won't get caught off guard with the tricks, deception, and attacks of the enemy – there is an all-out assault on God's people. Pay attention to what is happening.

When the craft initially plunged into the waters off the coast of Newfoundland, after an hour and 45 minutes it lost communications. The U.S. Coast Guard then launched a rescue operation and officials estimated there might be at most 96 hours of life support left for the crew inside. Prophetically we're dealing with a few topics: 1) Location, 2) Covering/recovery, 3) Communication, 4) Breathing, and 5) Generations.

Before discussing the prophetic alert, I want to define the word Titanic because this is where they were going, this is what they were seeking after. Titanic means exceptional in strength, size, or power; having a great magnitude of force and power; symbol of destruction, indestructible, a very big powerful force. It was said the Titanic could not sink. What type of Titanic is attempting to draw you out of light into deep darkness where you lose sight, signal, breath, and put your generations at risk?

Prophetically the enemy thinks he is powerful and indestructible, seeking to draw God's people away with tactics but our God is greater than any principality, power, or darkness that the enemy attempts to use to lure His people away.

1) Location - Rescuers were dealing with a location in the darkness where it was difficult to detect and find someone. The Titanic submarine was in a place that is very dark where it was hard to detect. The enemy is fighting against us and wants us to be undetected in a very dark place where we can't be found. Our location in this hour needs to be in God, we also need discernment. It is so important that we are planted in God. The enemy will try to locate you but won't be able to find you in Christ. The enemy is trying to mimic what God is doing; the Holy Spirit wants to locate you, and the Holy Spirit is searching for you. He wants to connect with you.

2) Recovery/Covering - God was speaking to me and He said it is so important today that whatever you're dealing with you can't afford to go another day without allowing the Holy Spirit to fully cover and rescue you out of your situation because the enemy wants to lure you into a dark place. The crew had no covering in their dark place, out on their own, and there are many in the body of Christ the same way. I've never seen so many people walking in the fivefold ministry who are really not connected and under a spiritual covering. We all need covering and to be connected and accountable to someone spiritually. While God is speaking for us to be connected at the same time you must have discernment to be connected to the right people. You must know the character and credibility of who you are connected to so you can avoid finding yourself in an unforeseen location or situation. God is on a recovery mission to bring His people back into alignment.

3) Communication - The crew lost all communication. God is trying to raise up a whole church, a healthy church and we must stay in constant communication through prayer to avoid being disconnected from our source and covering. This is a 911 situation both naturally and spiritually, don't lose your communication with God. The crew lost their communication; you will not lose your communication with God despite what you're going through. Cry out, God will hear you. There is no height, nor depth, that can separate us from the love of God.

4) Breathing - They were running out of oxygen. Evil spirits will choke the spiritual life out of you, seeking to take your breath and cause you to lose not just your breath but life. The breath of God will not be taken from you.

5) Generations - There are generations at risk. It's more than a father and a son on the submarine; there are generations that are in the loins of the son. We've got to protect and raise up the next generations to avoid them being lost. We've got to raise up a healthy generation preparing to pass them the baton to do the work of the Lord. What are you doing to prepare and pass the mantle to the next generation? Don't leave them where the enemy can access them because of being unprepared.

