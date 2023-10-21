Couple Discovers Pristine 172-Year-Old Bible Amid Mold, Rain Damage, Embark on Powerful Mission to Find Owner

A Michigan couple was in for a major surprise while cleaning out an abandoned semi-trailer left on their property.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Larry and Joyce Schramm, who own a storage facility where the semi was abandoned, told WJBK-TV they discovered a 172-year-old Bible filled with cards, letters, and marriage and death certificates.

Even more remarkable: the Bible was the only item they discovered that wasn’t ravaged by rainwater and mold, as the holy book was wrapped up and protected.

“It’s amazing how old this book is,” Larry told the outlet. “It was a neat find.”

Rather than hold on to the Bible, though, the family decided to put clues together to try and return it to the proper family. The only information they had to go on was a last name: Wendell.

At first, the couple couldn’t locate the family but, after sending the Bible to WJBK-TV, reporters tracked down Chrys Wendell in Arizona, and she said the Bible belonged to her father’s side of the family.

Wendell also offered context into how the Bible and other belongings were left behind.

“My grandparents were antique dealers, and my father had this semi with all the stuff in it,” she said, explaining how a friend said he would take care of the semi-truck after her dad died seven years ago.

“But obviously, he didn’t,” she told the outlet. “I [didn’t] even know that the Bible existed, so this is all news to me.”

The Bible and family records are now helping her learn more about her history — something she welcomes.

“My dad would be proud that you guys found this Bible,” Wendell said. “That would bring him much joy.”

As for the Schramms, they’re excited the Bible is making its way back to its rightful owner.